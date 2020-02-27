Apple’s Find My iPhone App Busts Sex Trafficker

Apple’s Find My iPhone feature is to help users track down their lost or stolen phones. But, in the past, we have seen several instances of how the feature was used that ultimately led to police catching criminals. That’s not a bad thing at all. It looks like we have another story to add to this list now as the feature has helped law enforcement catch a sex trafficker.

A 38-year old man by the name of Randy Jonal Schenck was accused of trafficking his girlfriend, Dominique Berry. He is said to have forced her into prostitution. Berry would find a customer, drug him, and Schenck would steal anything valuable.

One of the victims had a safe, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, a laptop, and smartphones stolen, so he decided to use the Find My iPhone feature to track his stolen property down. When police arrived, they discovered that Berry was hurt, bleeding from her nose and had a swollen lip.

Schenck had allegedly forced Berry into doing these things and would abuse her and threaten her if she was not doing her job, or if she tried to leave him. If true, I’m glad this guy got caught.

Source Ubergizmo

