Apple’s AirPods Accounted For 71% Of True Wireless Headphone Revenue In 2019

If you look at people on the streets these days, Apple’s AirPods are everywhere. But did you know that Apple’s AirPods are so popular that as far as the true wireless headphone market is concerned, Apple managed to get about 71% of the market’s revenue?

This news is from a report from Strategy Analytics who claims that in 2019, Apple sold around 60 million AirPods and also earned 71% of the revenue from that market. They believe that Apple is expected to continue its dominance in the market for the next five years.

When Apple first launched the AirPods, no one really gave it much thought and many made fun of them, but since then AirPods have become a must-have item for iPhone owners due to their portable nature and also how quickly and easily they pair with iOS devices.

Apple has also released the AirPods Pro since then, a variant with better sound and active noise cancellation. These wireless headphones are a hot commodity. They are everywhere. So these numbers are not a surprise. It makes me wonder if another company will be able to compete and bring us something better anytime soon. Can someone beat them in the next 5 years?

Source Ubergizmo

