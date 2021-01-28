Apple Will Warn iPhone Users If Non-Apple Camera Parts Are Installed

There is usually peace of mind when it comes to choosing first-party parts for repairs. It’s pretty a guarantee that the parts used are genuine, compatible and safe. Though it’s easy to see why some might choose the third-party route because it is usually much cheaper.

If you’re going the third-party route with an iPhone repair, be prepared for a ton of warnings now. In the latest iOS 14.4 update, it looks like Apple will now start displaying warning messages if it detects that the iPhone has been repaired with a non-genuine camera part. The camera can still be used, but this warning will let users know about it and the potential issues that could occur.

An Apple support document says that using non-genuine parts could result in the camera not being able to focus properly which could make images that aren’t sharp. It could also screw up Portrait mode photos, and could cause third-party camera apps to freeze and stop functioning properly.

However, not all third-party repairs use fake components. Apple has Authorized Service Providers and also repair shops that are certified by Apple, but if you go with a shop or someone who isn’t certified, you might end up getting cheaper and non-genuine components.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals