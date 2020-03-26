Apple Will Donate 9 Million Face Masks To Healthcare Facilities

Right now the world is in dire need of certain medical supplies like face masks. The good news is that tech companies are starting to step up and do the right thing. For instance, Apple recently announced that it will be donating as many as 9 million face masks to healthcare facilities around the US.

US Vice President Mike Pence was quoted as saying, “And I spoke today, and the president spoke last week, with Tim Cook of Apple. And at this moment in time Apple went to their store houses and is donating 9 million N95 masks to healthcare facilities all across the country and to the national stockpile.”

It is unclear if Apple will be planning a similar donation to other countries, but it is a start and it is helpful. Tech companies are starting to pitch in their efforts to help the establishment deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, Razer announced that they will be converting some of their manufacturing lines to start producing face masks as well, which they will be donating to various countries that need them the most. 3D printing is also being used to help healthcare workers, by 3D printing things like respiratory valves and face shields to help protect doctors and nurses.

Source Ubergizmo

