Apple Watch Series 10: 30 Days In – Is It Worth It?

After spending a month with the Apple Watch Series 10, it’s time to assess its value and determine whether the incremental improvements over the Series 9 justify an upgrade. While the changes may not be groundbreaking, they do enhance the overall user experience and functionality of the smartwatch. The video below from Kyle Erickson gives us a look at how the new Apple Watch has performed over the last 30 days.

Design and Build Quality

The Series 10 features a sleeker and more refined design compared to its predecessor. The watch is slightly larger and thinner, making it more comfortable to wear for extended periods. Apple has introduced a new titanium option, replacing the stainless steel variant, which contributes to the watch’s lighter feel on the wrist. Although the color choices remain limited, the glossy jet-black finish stands out as a stylish and modern option.

The build quality of the Apple Watch Series 10 remains exceptional, with high-grade materials and precise craftsmanship ensuring durability and longevity. The watch is water-resistant up to 50 meters, making it suitable for swimming and other water-based activities.

Display Enhancements

One of the most notable upgrades in the Series 10 is the display. The watch features a larger screen with smaller bezels, providing a more immersive viewing experience. The new LTPO3 wide-angle OLED display offers improved brightness and power efficiency, ensuring that the watch remains easily readable even in bright sunlight. The display’s responsiveness and touch sensitivity are also top-notch, making navigation and interaction with the watch a seamless experience.

Battery Life and Charging

Initially, there were concerns about the battery life of the Series 10, but a recent software update has addressed these issues. The watch now supports faster charging, allowing it to reach 80% capacity in just 30 minutes. This improvement significantly reduces the time you spend tethered to a charger, making it more convenient to keep the watch powered up throughout the day.

In terms of battery life, the Series 10 can comfortably last a full day with moderate to heavy use. With the always-on display enabled, you can expect around 18 hours of battery life, while disabling this feature can extend it to up to 36 hours.

New Features and Functionality

The Apple Watch Series 10 introduces several new features that enhance its functionality and user experience. Some of the notable additions include:

Media Playback: You can now play media directly through the watch’s speaker, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, or audiobooks without the need for headphones.

You can now play media directly through the watch’s speaker, allowing you to enjoy music, podcasts, or audiobooks without the need for headphones. Voice Isolation: The watch’s microphone has been improved with a voice isolation feature, which enhances call clarity by filtering out background noise.

The watch’s microphone has been improved with a voice isolation feature, which enhances call clarity by filtering out background noise. Depth Gauge and Water Temperature Sensor: For outdoor enthusiasts and swimmers, the Series 10 includes a depth gauge and water temperature sensor, providing valuable information during water-based activities.

For outdoor enthusiasts and swimmers, the Series 10 includes a depth gauge and water temperature sensor, providing valuable information during water-based activities. Sleep Apnea Detection: With WatchOS 11, the Series 10 can detect signs of sleep apnea, helping users monitor their sleep health more effectively.

Software and Performance

The Apple Watch Series 10 runs on WatchOS 11, which brings a host of new features and improvements to the platform. While there were some initial software bugs, particularly with focus modes and the battery graph, most of these issues have been resolved through subsequent updates. The watch’s performance is smooth and responsive, with apps launching quickly and navigation feeling fluid.

The integration with other Apple devices, such as the iPhone and iPad, remains seamless, allowing for easy syncing of data, notifications, and settings. The watch’s fitness tracking capabilities have also been enhanced, with more accurate heart rate monitoring and improved workout detection.

Is It Worth Upgrading?

The decision to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 10 depends on your current smartwatch and individual needs. If you are using an older model, such as the Series 6 or earlier, the incremental improvements in the Series 10 may be more significant and worth considering. The larger display, faster charging, and new features like media playback and sleep apnea detection could enhance your overall experience.

However, if you already own the Series 9, the upgrades in the Series 10 may not be essential. The changes, while notable, are not transformative enough to warrant an immediate upgrade for most users. It may be more prudent to wait for future iterations with more substantial improvements.

Ultimately, the Apple Watch Series 10 is a highly capable and feature-rich smartwatch that offers a range of enhancements over its predecessor. Whether these upgrades justify an upgrade depends on your specific needs and priorities.

Source & Image Credit: Kyle Erickson



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals