Apple Watch Saves Man Who Falls Through The Ice

A lot of the Apple Watch stories involve the heart rate monitor or the ECG monitor, which alerts the wearer to an unusual heart rate, letting people seek medical help before it becomes too late. However, this Apple Watch story involves a man falling through the ice, which can kill a person.

William Rogers was skating on a frozen river in New Hampshire when he fell through the ice, but thanks to his Apple Watch, he was able to call 911 quickly. Firefighters were dispatched minutes after he had made the call, which likely saved his life.

Rogers says he told the 911 dispatch that he had probably around 10 minutes before he was not able to respond anymore, most likely due to hypothermia since he was in a freezing lake, but the firefighters managed to arrive within 5 minutes of the call. The Apple Watch’s SOS feature has saved another life. Without the watch, the man would have likely died.

As Apple starts incorporating more health tools into the watch, there will likely be more stories about the Apple Watch saving lives in the future. One day everyone might wear one as it has proven very effective in dangerous situations time and again.

Source Ubergizmo

