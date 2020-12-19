Mudra Apple Watch Band adds gestures controls to your wrist

Mudra Band is a smart watch wristband that lets you control your Apple Watch using effortless finger movements. The unique watch band instantly turns your Apple watch into a single-handed device, letting you easily multitask while operating the watch, without blocking the display. Mudra Band lets you control your Apple watch using subtle finger movements, and supports discrete, continuous, and air-touch interactions.

– Discrete gestures are individual finger movements – such as a single finger moving, or the soft tap of a finger on the thumb

– Continuous gestures are various fingertip pressure gradations applied to physical objects or other fingers

– Air-touch gestures combine fingertip pressure and an air mouse – such as sliding to unlock

Early bird pledges are available from $139 offering a 44% savings off the recommended price.

“When you intend to move a finger, electrodes in the Mudra Band capture the neural signals sent from your brain, through the wrist, to your fingers. Our patented SNC sensors capture the signals, while our deep learning AI algorithms decipher the signal pattern and classify which finger is being moved. Finally, we bind each signal pattern to a control function on your watch.”

“With Mudra Band, you don’t need to stop, stand, look at the watch, touch it, or use your other hand to control your musical soundtrack. Simply move your fingers to switch tracks, skip around, adjust the volume, etc., and keep exercising without interruption. When you’re doing something that requires both hands and your full attention, you don’t want to be fidgeting with your watch’s touchscreen, digital crown, or home button. Simply use subtle finger movements to control the watch and keep the display visible.”

