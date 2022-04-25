Apple warns that outdated apps will be removed from the App Store

You wouldn’t go shopping at a store that was full of outdated fashions, right? Well, that goes for the App Store too. No one wants outdated apps either.

Game developer Robert Kamwe from Protopop Games received a letter from Apple warning him that his free Motivoto game was being removed from the App Store because it’s more than two years old. Kamwe said that the warning is part of Apple’s App improvement system and added that “This is not cool. Console games from 2000 are still available for sale. This is an unfair barrier to indie devs.” It is hard to disagree with that. But now outdated apps in the App Store will have 30 days to be updated or else they will be removed

FlickType founder Kosta Eleftheriou points out, “Meanwhile, some of Apple’s own apps haven’t been updated for much longer than that. Rules for thee, but not for me!”

In Apple’s message to devs, it says that apps that haven’t been “updated in a significant amount of time” will be removed with Apple giving developers 30 days to update them. And adds that “You can keep this app available for new users to discover and download from the App Store by submitting an update for review in 30 days,” Apple writes. “If no update is submitted in 30 days, the app will be removed from sale.” Outdated apps that crash when opened will be removed immediately too.

However, even though outdated apps will be removed from the App Store, they will not be removed from iPhone and iPad users’ handsets. Eleftheriou says that Apple is obviously not being fair about this purge since the once-popular Pocket God app is not being removed even though it hasn’t been updated since 2015.

Source Phone Arena

Image Credit Pexels

