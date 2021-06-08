Apple Wallet Can Now Hold Your Driver’s License

The idea behind digital wallets like Apple Wallet is to reduce the size of your actual physical wallet by storing things like credit cards, gift cards, loyalty cards, and more. If you are looking for more ways to reduce the number of physical cards you carry, you’ll like this news. At WWDC 2021, Apple announced that as part of iOS 15, Apple Wallet will now be able to hold your driver’s license as well.

Apple says, “Later this year, customers in participating states in the US will be able to add their driver’s license or state IDs to Wallet. The Transportation Security Administration is working to enable airport security checkpoints as the first place customers can use their digital Identity Card in Wallet. Identity Cards in Wallet are encrypted and safely stored in the Secure Element, the same hardware technology that makes Apple Pay private and secure.”

It looks like this will only apply to the TSA and when you travel on a plane. We don’t know whether or not your license stored in the Apple Wallet will be recognized by law enforcement, like when you get pulled over for speeding. However, Apple does state that they are working to expand it to more places in the future.

In addition to supporting driver’s licenses now, the update to the Apple Wallet will also include support for work badges and hotel keys at participating venues as well.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals