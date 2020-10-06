Apple TV App Could Arrive On Xbox And PlayStation Consoles

It looks like Apple’s TV ambitions are starting to grow. According to a few reports, Apple is planning to bring its Apple TV app to more platforms like the Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

The initial report came from Windows Central who claimed that Apple is working with Microsoft to bring the Apple TV app to Xbox consoles. Interestingly, the feature was spotted by some Xbox Insiders and later corroborated by Windows Central themselves. 9to5Mac then said that Apple is also working with Sony on a similar feature, although they note that for the PlayStation, there could also be HomeKit support.

With HomeKit, the PlayStation could have some new potential tricks up its sleeve, but we’ll have to wait and see how this plays out. Apple has already brought its Apple Television app to other non-Apple devices, like Samsung’s smart TVs, Vizio, Sony, and LG. This would be a big step up.

This would be the first time Apple would be bringing it to a console. With the app, it should do away with the need for the Apple TV hardware itself if you just want to watch movies and TV shows, which is almost always a good thing.

Source Ubergizmo

