Apple TV app coming to PS4 and PS5

The Apple TV app has launched on seemingly every platform except consoles, but that is changing today. Sony has revealed the PlayStation 5’s initial media apps, and Apple TV turns out to be one of them. Like on other platforms, you can watch Apple TV+ shows like Ted Lasso, sign up for premium channels and buy or rent movies and shows. The app is coming to the PS4 and the PS5 so you won’t have to buy a new system for it.

There is evidence of the Apple TV app coming to Xbox consoles as well, so don’t be surprised if there’s more news on that front.

Sony added that Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, Twitch and YouTube will also be available on the PS5 from the start. Then later Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, MyCanal and Peacock will be available for the new console down the road.

Sony also shared some news on the PS5’s Media Remote. Those four previously blank buttons near the bottom are shortcut buttons for Disney+, Netflix, Spotify and YouTube. This should make the remote easier to use. The Media Remote costs $30 at places like Amazon, Best Buy and Gamestop as well as Sony’s own store, though you may have trouble pre-ordering the device right now.

Source Engadget

