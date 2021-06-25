Apple To Make It Easier To Erase Stolen iPhones

As you likely know, Apple has security measures in place that help people deal with their stolen or lost iPhones that attempt to lower the value for those attempting to resell them.Apple are going to make it easier for people to erase the iPhone if it is stolen.

Apple already has tools that let users remotely lock and wipe their devices, but according to a new report from Brazilian newspaper, Folha de S.Paulo, Apple and Google have told the country’s consumer protection regulator that they will be making it easier to access their services and to erase a stolen iPhone.

Neither company mentioned how they will be doing this. Or what exactly makes it “easier”. In its current form, it’s not that hard to access Apple’s Find My network and to report a device as lost/stolen, and lock and wipe it remotely. All users need is access to a computer. So we are not sure what it means yet.

Maybe Apple is considering setting up some kind of special hotline so that users can report the incident and have someone at Apple erase their devices remotely on their behalf. But it could be something else entirely. We will know more when the companies make it known. Until then, the process will remain a mystery for now.

Source Ubergizmo

