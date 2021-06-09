Apple To Let Your Family Access Your Data If You Die

In the past when everything was mostly done on paper, if you or a family member died, it was not very difficult to just pass all your files and documents to someone else. But in the modern digital age where everything is encrypted and locked behind passwords, things can be difficult. Apple is trying to make things easier with its new Digital Legacy program.

With the Digital Legacy program, Apple ID users will be able to assign people as their Legacy Contacts. So if the person passes away, people who have been assigned as Legacy Contacts will be able to gain access to their Apple ID and personal information stored in that account.

This should include important things like photos that family members might want. Sure, it is a morbid subject to think about, it’s also very practical. Right now, trying to access someone’s Apple ID account even with a death certificate is difficult, so this should make things a lot easier.

The feature doesn’t seem to be live yet but as it is part of iOS 15, it will most likely be available this coming fall. This will save people a lot of trouble in the event that someone dies.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals