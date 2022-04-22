Apple to launch nudity detection internationally

Apple will soon roll out its Communication Safety feature in the United Kingdom. Users in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand are also expected to get it. The option, once enabled by a parent, will perform scans in Messages in an effort to filter out potential nudity, keeping kids safe.

This is only part of the enhanced set of child protection features that Apple intended to introduce in iOS 15. And while the expanded guidance option met little resistance, the set of measures was met with some controversy. Concerns over the privacy of Apple users have delayed the implementation of the feature оutside of the US, but the international release is coming.

The final version of Communication Safety is more tame than the one Apple initially envisioned. Originally, parents were supposed to get notifications if their children were to receive messages containing nudity. Now Communication Safety just blurs the content of the message if it detects any nudity. Children will also get a warning and will be referred to resources supplied by child safety groups.

If nudity is detected in a photo that a child is intending to send, a number of protections kick into play. The child is discouraged from sending it and an option to call an adult is given to them.

Apple has ensured that the highest degree of privacy protection is maintained. All image processing takes place on the device, with Apple having virtually no information on neither the analysis itself or its outcome. It sounds great if you are worried about nudity.

Source and Image Credit Pexels

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals