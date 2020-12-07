Apple To Include Charger For iPhones Sold In Brazil

As of the brand new iPhone 12, Apple will no longer include charging bricks with its iPhones. The company says it is for environmental reasons, although the increased profit margins are another good reason. But over in Brazil, Apple will have no choice but to include it with the iPhone.

According to a report from Folha de S.Paolo, Brazil’s public consumer protection agency had questioned Apple about the reason behind the removal, and if they could prove their claims of how it would benefit the environment. Despite Apple’s arguments, it was ruled that selling the iPhone without its charger, which is considered an essential component, would be against the Brazilian Consumer Defense Code.

The agency says that Apple did not manage to provide enough evidence to back their claims and that they have not guaranteed that they will provide the same level of support to consumers who might buy or use third-party chargers. Apple has to respond to the decision or possibly be fined.

While this is limited to Brazil, it could set a precedent that will be used by other countries who might feel strongly that Apple removing the charging brick from its iPhone packaging is not a good idea.

Source Ubergizmo

