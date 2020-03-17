Apple To Expedite Coronavirus Related Apps

The coronavirus outbreak is causing many problems for people around the world, and so many are searching for information about it. However, the spike in demand for information has resulted in many unscrupulous developers creating coronavirus apps with bad info.

Companies have been quick to remove such apps from their stores to curb misinformation, and it looks like Apple is also working to counter bad apps by speeding up the process of reviewing credible apps for the coronavirus.

Apple says, “To help fulfill these expectations, we’re evaluating apps critically to ensure data sources are reputable and that developers presenting these apps are from recognized entities such as government organizations, health-focused NGOs, companies deeply credentialed in health issues, and medical or educational institutions.”

The company also adds, “Only developers from one of these recognized entities should submit an app related to COVID-19. Entertainment or game apps with COVID-19 as their theme will not be allowed.” Apple is telling these developers to select the “Time-Sensitive Event” on the expedite request form, otherwise, it could take longer for their apps to be reviewed and approved.

Good info will help people navigate this current event. Google, who recently confirmed that they are developing a website that will give users information about the coronavirus as well.

Source Ubergizmo

