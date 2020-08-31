Apple Terminates Epic’s Developer Account

Things between Apple and Epic just got worse as Apple has officially terminated Epic’s developer account. Oh boy. So if you have downloaded any of Epic’s games in the past but have removed them from your iPhone or iPad, then you are out of luck since you will now no longer be able to redownload them. The customer remains the loser in this dispute.

In a statement made by Apple, “We are disappointed that we have had to terminate the Epic Games account on the App Store. We have worked with the team at Epic Games for many years on their launches and releases. The court recommended that Epic comply with the App Store guidelines while their case moves forward, guidelines they’ve followed for the past decade until they created this situation.”

They go on to add, “Epic has refused. Instead they repeatedly submit Fortnite updates designed to violate the guidelines of the App Store. This is not fair to all other developers on the App Store and is putting customers in the middle of their fight. We hope that we can work together again in the future, but unfortunately that is not possible today.”

Apple previously stated that they are more than happy to allow Fortnite back in the App Store if Epic were to comply with the rules, but it looks like Epic is adamant about standing their ground. Stay tuned.

Source Ubergizmo

