Apple takes Russia to court over App Store

Apple is still fighting Russia over the App Store. It looks like Apple is asking for a judicial review of a Federal Antimonopoly Service warning from August that allows developers to mention alternatives to the App Store’s in-app payment system. The iPhone maker has until September 30th to alter its policies, but the company has so far not changed its rules despite the threat of a fine.

This actually parallels Apple’s legal battles in the US. The judge in Epic’s lawsuit against Apple ordered the company to let App Store developers point to other payment systems, but Apple appealed in hopes of a delay. The court denied Apple’s request, and the company will have until December 9th to let app makers point to other options for consumers. Also, Apple will make exceptions to its policy for some media apps in 2022.

Apple still makes most of its money through hardware, but its services business is growing. So this means that easier third-party alternatives could hurt App Store revenue, and it could also increase the chances of rogue apps leading users to malicious sites. The company might not have much choice when all is said and done. Regulators are concerned that the company’s approach stifles choice and competition.

Source Engadget

