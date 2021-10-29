Apple Sued In China Over iPhone Chargers

With the iPhone 12, Apple made the decision not to include a charger with the phone. This upset some people, even though the company claims that it was done for environmental reasons. Let;s face it, the company is probably turning a tidy profit selling its chargers that offer fast charging separately anyway.

It is true that a lot of people around the world are not happy about the lack of chargers, and over in China, the company has been sued over it. This lawsuit was filed against Apple by a group of university students in China who are challenging Apple’s claims that not bundling the charger will help save the environment.

According to the students, since Apple includes a USB-C to Lightning cable, it makes it incompatible with other chargers in the market. Apple argued back that it’s common for phone makers to sell their phones and chargers separately, but the students claim that other phone manufacturers, such as those in China, offer packages where users can choose whether they want an adapter or not.

China isn’t the only place in the world where Apple is facing these complaints though. Last month, Brazilian regulators announced plans to investigate Apple over these complaints as well.

Source Ubergizmo

