Apple Stops Bundling EarPods, Power Adapters For iPhones

As we approach the iPhone 12’s launch, it was rumored that Apple would not be bundling accessories with the iPhone 12 lineup except for a USB-C to Lightning cable. It was also rumored that this could be applied to Apple’s existing lineup, and it turns out that the rumors were true.

So if you were to look at Apple’s iPhone SE order page, under the “What’s in the box” page, the company states that it will just come with a USB-C to Lightning cable, the phone, and that’s basically it. It also says, “As part of our efforts to reach our environmental goals, iPhone SE no longer includes a power adapter or EarPods. Please use your existing Apple power adapter and headphones or buy these accessories separately.”

During the iPhone 12 presentation, Apple’s head of environmental initiatives Lisa Jackson said that by not bundling accessories with the iPhone, they could reduce the size of the packaging. This way they use less materials, and at the same time it allows Apple to fit more iPhones on a single pallet, also reducing shipping costs for Apple.

The move is designed to reduce Apple’s carbon footprint in its operations. However, many aren’t too thrilled as the prices of the iPhones are still pretty expensive, while offering “less”.

Source Ubergizmo

