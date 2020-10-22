Apple Removes TV Remote App From The App Store

Apple TV comes with a physical remote that lets you control the TV, but users also had the option of using the Apple-developed Remote app as an alternative. It turns out that that will no longer be the case since the company has removed the Remote app from the App Store now.

It might sound like a dumb move by Apple, but Apple has actually built-in a Remote feature into the Control Center in iOS. The inclusion of Remote in the Control Center means that having an app would be redundant, and having it already available on iPhones means you won’t need to go looking for the app.

This is still not ideal though. Users say that the Remote feature in Control Center seems to pale in comparison compared to the dedicated app. Some say it just doesn’t work until the Remote app has been launched first, while others say that there are several features missing from the Control Center version.

Ideally, you would use the physical remote, but at least you have options. If you have already downloaded the app, you might still be able to keep using it with your Apple TV, but if you haven’t, then you can’t unfortunately.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals