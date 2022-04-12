Apple Patent Suggests An Apple Gaming Controller

It looks like Apple has quite a bit of interest in gaming. After all, games are really the most popular category of apps, plus Apple did invest in the Apple Arcade to bring a more premium gaming experience to gamers who were sick of games that had ads and in-app purchases. It’s fair to say they have some interest.

So that it isn’t a total surprise that the company could also be exploring creating its own gaming controller. This speculation is according to a patent discovered by Cult of Mac where it looks like Apple is looking into possibly creating a gaming controller for its devices that has magnet attachments.

This means that users will be able to quickly hook it up to devices like the iPhone or iPad and start gaming fast. Since Apple has been rumored to bring MagSafe to the iPad, such an accessory does make sense. Plus Apple can also ensure optimal compatibility, maybe with games on the Apple Arcade. It is interesting to say the least.

However, it’s just a patent so it’s hard to say if it will actually see the light of day. Plus, a gaming controller feels a bit too niche of a product for Apple, especially with there being many third-party options out there that work just as well.

Source and Image Credit Ubergizmo

