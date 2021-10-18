Apple Music May Be Headed For The PS5

While Apple loves its own services within its own ecosystem, the company understands that in order to capture a wider market, they need to appeal to more people at times. This is why it is not a complete shock to discover that Apple could be bringing Apple Music to the PS5.

This news is according to a post on Reddit where a user discovered that they were given the option to download Apple Music on their console. However, the service doesn’t seem to be live yet because when the user tried to download it, they got the error message saying that the app is only usable on the PS4.

Then later, Eurogamer tried to verify these claims and while there was no option to download Apple Music on their UK account when they created a new account with the region set to the US, they did get the prompt. But, they were then unable to reproduce it suggesting that Sony/Apple is still working on getting the service to go live.

Launching on the PS5 makes sense. The company already offers Apple Music on other platforms like Android, Samsung’s Smart TVs, and Google Nest devices. However, the launch on the PS5 could potentially be trouble for Spotify assuming that users have an active subscription.

Source Ubergizmo

