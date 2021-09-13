Apple Music Can Identify And Pay Artists Featured In DJ Mixes

Many DJs play songs from other artists, remixing them in a way that makes one song flow to the next. However, this makes it hard when it comes to paying royalties, but it seems that Apple has figured out a way to do this by leveraging their acquisition of Shazam from back in 2018. Now it should be easier to accomplish.

Shazam is a tool that lets users identify songs and artists by listening to them being played on the radio, over speakers, or on TV. So Apple has taken that music recognition tool and is working together with various record labels. The end result is a system that can identify the artists in these DJ remixes so that they can be compensated fairly for the music used.

It can even figure out which festival a particular mix was played at, and users will be able to see the breakdown of a DJ’s setlist so that if they want, they can skip songs within the mix instead of having to figure out the timestamps for it.

DJ Charlotte de Witte says, “Apple Music is the first platform that offers continuous mixes where there’s a fair fee involved for the artists whose tracks are included in the mixes and for the artist making those mixes. It’s a step in the right direction where everyone gets treated fairly. I’m beyond excited to have the chance to provide online mixes again.”

Source Ubergizmo

