Apple May Not Bundle EarPods With The iPhone 12

Ever since Apple lost the 3.5mm headphone jack, the company first bundled EarPods but included an adapter. The company later included EarPods with a Lightning connector, but now with the iPhone 12, a report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the device may finally see Apple ditch the EarPods once and for all.

According to Kuo, there is a chance that the iPhone 12 might not ship with EarPods included in the box. The reason seems to be because Apple is hoping that by not including a pair of earphones, it can prompt customers to seek out alternatives like the truly wireless AirPods.

This seems to be the opposite of a rumor we heard back in 2019, where a report suggested that Apple could actually be planning to include AirPods with its iPhones. That seemed like a bit of a stretch since by bundling AirPods, Apple would be losing out on a lot of money they could have made by selling it separately.

Take this with a grain of salt for the moment, but we can see this happening. Though there are some out there who might not be too thrilled about this as it means more additional things for them to buy.

