Apple may lift mask requirements at some US stores

It looks like Apple might loosen its mask requirements at some stores. This comes after months of taking a cautious approach. The news comes from Bloomberg who claims to have an Apple memo outlining plans to lift mask requirements at over 100 of its 270 US stores. The policy will reportedly apply to stores in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Louisiana, New Jersey and New York before going to other states and stores. Apple has not commented on this yet.

With declining COVID-19 case numbers and improving vaccination rates, it is a good time. The policy will apply regardless of a customer’s vaccination status, although retail staff will still have to wear masks due to longer interactions and closer contact. And stores will still require masks for those in areas where the local government demands the safety measure, like in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

The company has changed its retail policies as the pandemic has evolved. And this is no different. The company ditched the mask requirement in many US stores in June only to bring them back a month later as you may remember.

If this is accurate, it’s too soon to say whether or not this policy will stick. Time will tell.

Source Engadget

