Apple Maps will help you find COVID-19 vaccination sites

Now people in the US can use Apple Maps to find nearby COVID-19 vaccination sites if they are worried about it. You can find the locations by tapping on the search bar and then the COVID-19 Vaccines icon under the “Find Nearby” menu. That’s the same part of the interface where you find nearby restaurants and gas stations, so it should be easy. You can also ask Siri something like, “Where can I get a COVID vaccination?”

Apple is sourcing the listings from the Boston Children’s Hospital VaccineFinder database. Each will include an address, phone number and the hours of operation, as well as a link to the site’s website. Apple says that there are 20,000 listings at launch, with more sure to come over the next few weeks. The company will also let healthcare providers, labs, and businesses submit information on COVID-19 testing and vaccination locations to the Apple Business Register. Once they are approved, it may display some of that information to Maps users also.

For those who live in the US, you can already use Google and Facebook to find this kind of information, but it doesn’t hurt to have more options at your fingertips as is always the case.

Source Engadget

