Apple Keyboard Keys Could One Day Have Individual Displays

Apple is never done trying to reinvent the keyboard. The company attempted to create a new mechanism in the past with the butterfly switches, but it wasn’t well received and it created a ton of issues. However, it seems that Apple is still looking for ways to make the keyboard better for users.

According to a recently-granted patent-filing by Patently Apple, it looks like Apple is exploring the idea of a keyboard that could have adaptive displays on each key. So every key would have its own display that could change and adapt according to the situation needed.

Let’s say you’re watching a movie. The keyboard could change to display keys that allow you to control playback and volume. It can also be helpful if you use editing apps like Photoshop, Premiere, where the keys could be adapted to be used as shortcuts for certain functions.

It is certainly an ambitious idea and would take a lot to try and convince people to switch to using a keyboard that is completely out of the norm. We have no idea if Apple plans on making this for real, but if they did, it would be cool. For now, don’t get your hopes up.

Source Ubergizmo

