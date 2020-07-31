Apple Is The Fastest Growing Brand In China

Tensions between the US and China are at an all-time high, but despite this, Apple actually seems to be doing pretty well over in China. This news comes from a report from Counterpoint Research that found that Apple was the fastest-growing smartphone brand in Q2 2020.

According to their data, Apple’s smartphone sales volume grew by 32% year-over-year. This beats companies like Huawei who grew 14% YOY, while other Chinese smartphone brands such as Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi saw negative growth. It is thought that this explosion in growth is thanks to the iPhone SE, whose affordable price tag makes it a value for money purchase for users.

Even so, Apple’s massive growth in Q2 2020 in China wasn’t enough to give it a high market share in the country. According to Counterpoint, Huawei’s market share in China as of Q2 2020 is sitting at a massive 46%, where Apple’s market share in the country is at only 9%.

The report also suggests that 5G smartphone sales in the country are doing well, with one in three smartphones sold in the country being 5G. Apple is expected to launch a 5G iPhone later in the year, so it will be interesting to see what happens.

Source Ubergizmo

