Apple is extending TV+ free trials

Apple will again give some of its customers a few extra months of TV+. The company has offered a free one-year trial of the service with the purchase of a new device since back in 2019. When Apple first announced the promotion this time, it was supposed to expire on November 1st, 2020. An extension came in October when Apple pushed the date back to February 2021.

So those with subscriptions that were to expire between February and June can still use the service for free until July of 2021. Apple will notify people who are eligible through email over the next couple of weeks. If you took advantage of this promotion when Apple first announced it and you didn’t cancel your subscription since then, you’ll end up having had an additional nine months of time, which is pretty cool.

Due to production delays because of the coronavirus, Apple hasn’t released second seasons for many of the series that came out with the launch of TV+ though. New episodes of the Morning Show and For All Mankind are MIA, for example, so this second extension gives Apple more time to expand its library, and convince people to pay for the service once they see things they like.

Source Engadget

