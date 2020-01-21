Apple has an animated musical series from the creator of Bob’s Burgers

Apple is updating its TV+ service with some new content. It started by unveiling Central Park, an animated musical comedy series from Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard, BB producer Nora Smith and Frozen’s Josh Gad. The series will follow a family who lives in a castle in New York City’s legendary park while resisting pressure from an heiress who wants to turn it into condos.

The company is eyeing a release for the summer of this year. It features a star-studded cast with voice-overs from Hamilton alumni Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr., Kristen Bell, Tituss Burgess, Kathryn Hahn, and Stanley Tucci.

There are more shows besides that one. Like Steven Spielberg’s anthology show Amazing Stories which will premiere March 6th, while the luxury housing documentary series Home arrives on April 17th. A Chris Evans thriller called Defending Jacob arrives on April 24th. While Apple’s recently unveiled Dear… documentary series hots on June 5th. And Apple’s first UK series, the relationship comedy Trying, debuts on May 1st.

Meanwhile, Apple is renewing its early shows, ordering second seasons for both Home After Dark as well as its gaming-themed Mythic Quest. Neither has aired yet, but the platform needs the extra content.

Source Engadget

