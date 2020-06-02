Apple Doubles The Price Of RAM For Base 13-inch MacBook Pro

Were you still deciding whether or not to get Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro? If you were and were considering the base models, your decision could cost you extra money. This is because Apple has recently made some pricing changes to the laptop.

The base models come with 8GB of RAM, and customers who want to upgrade to 16GB will now have to pay the price of $200. This is versus $100 which was the price before, so if you were slow to pull the trigger, that hesitation will now cost you an extra $100.

Apple does revise its prices now and then, but to double the price of the RAM seems bizarre, so there may have been sudden changes to Apple’s supply chain that might have caused an increase in costs, which in turn forced the company to increase its prices.

In the past, Apple has refreshed its laptops to include more storage while maintaining the base price. With the price of the base 13-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB of RAM now being priced at $1,499, it seems that maybe considering the model with the 10th-gen Intel Core CPU that comes with 16GB of RAM by default might actually be more worth it for some buyers.

Source Ubergizmo

