Apple Can Teach You How To Make Your Own Face Shields

Right now, the amount of PPE that doctors and nurses go through is insane due to the high number of COVID-19 cases. However, individuals and companies are doing their part to help, like Apple who has been working with their suppliers to design and produce face shields for front liners.

If you’d like to lend a helping hand to make some, or maybe you just want to make one for yourself, then you might be interested to know that Apple has posted instructions on its website where users can learn how to make their own face shields.

For the most part, it seems to be pretty simple. All users need is a shield made out of clear PET or PETG, along with a forehead band, and a silicone strap. The exact measurements can be found on Apple’s support website along with some guidelines on finding alternative materials. There are also the design files you will need to piece it all together.

Companies and individuals have stepped up by creating masks and shields for frontline healthcare workers, so if you want to lend a helping hand by creating some face shields and donating them to local hospitals, then these instructions are what you need.

Source Ubergizmo

