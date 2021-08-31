Apple Arcade will get an exclusive Lego Star Wars game

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga won’t arrive until next spring, so we have to wait for that. However, another game from the franchise is coming soon, an Apple Arcade exclusive. Lego Star Wars Battles will be a real-time strategy game that pits players against each other in one-on-one showdowns. Star Wars style.

You’ll get a collection of upgradable characters, troops and vehicles from all eras of the Star Wars franchise. You’ll be able to pit porgs against Boba Fett, heck, maybe Jawas against Darth Vader. You’ll have a deck of light side and dark side armies, with different play styles, and a number of abilities at your disposal. Like Darth Vader’s Force Slam and Luke Skywalker’s Force Push.

Battlefields will have Lego towers that you’ll build, defend, attack and use to win. The locations include some familiar environments, including Hoth, Naboo and Endor. This sounds like my kind of game.

TT Games Brighton is developing Lego Star Wars Battles, while Warner Bros. Games is the publisher. It won’t be the first Lego game in Apple Arcade, though. Lego Brawls and Lego Builder’s Journey both hit the service in 2019. The latter was ported to PC and Nintendo Switch in June. I can’t wait for this?

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals