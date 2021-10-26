Apple Allegedly Refuses To Fix An iPhone They Damaged

One reason you might choose a first-party repair service over a third-party service is reassurance that if anything goes wrong during the repair, the company will actually replace the device for you. However, iPhone owner Theodore A. Kim is claiming that is not the case.

According to a report from Business Insider, Kim says that he purchased the handset while in Vietnam, and when he returned to the US during the pandemic, he discovered that the iPhone was having trouble reading his US SIM card. Apple then advised him to take the phone in for repair to get it fixed since it turned out it was still under warranty.

But they later returned the phone to Kim claiming that they would not fix it since it had been tampered with, and to make matters worse, Kim says that the phone was returned to him with a busted SIM card tray as well. Apple says that if this happened, they would have fixed it, but apparently, they didn’t think they broke it, which is why they won’t fix it.

So with the warranty voided, Kim offered to pay to have it fixed, but Apple even refused that. He has since submitted a complaint to the Better Business Bureau, while also suing the company for $1,383.13, the exact price he paid for the iPhone 12. This sounds like it might be a bad miscommunication or something. Hopefully, this can get resolved.

