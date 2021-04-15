Apex Legends has 100 million players

Only two months after its two-year birthday, Apex Legends has over 100 million total players worldwide. Developer Respawn Entertainment announced the news on Twitter with a video celebrating the milestone and promising that it’s “just getting started” on the battle royale title. So fans should be pleased.

Sure, Apex was quick to pass the 25 million and 50 million player mark in its first month of availability, but it’s had a harder time maintaining that momentum. Most games face that hurdle. The last time EA talked about player count was when Apex crossed the 70 million player mark. That was back in 2019. Since then, the game has had more moderate growth. The company revealed in its Q3 earnings that the game’s player base had increased by 30 percent year over year. Interestingly, we don’t know how the game’s recent Nintendo Switch release is doing, but i’m sure it helped.

This is quite a feat when you consider the crowded market space it is in with games like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone which had 350 million and 75 million players recently. And the company expects the game to pull in over $500 million this year. With a mobile version in development, it looks like Apex has a great future ahead.

Source Engadget

