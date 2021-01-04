Apex Legends Fight Night is all about boxing

Apex Legends isn’t a game made for hand-to-hand fighting, but players sometimes settle things with a boxing match between the two remaining teams. Now that fight is going to be a part of the game, at least for now, as the Fight Night collection event rolls out during season seven.

Respawn has frequently added redone portions of the map around certain characters, and this area is dedicated to Pathfinder, the robot with a collectible item of boxing gloves. The new area is a zone where guns. abilities and explosives are all disabled. It’s all about melee combat. There are also loot balls that you can punch out to collect high-level items, although they’re no use in this zone.

Another change on the map is loot MRVNs, robots that are a lot like Pathfinder. If you find one, it can give you loot from various tiers. If you destroy it, you can take the robot’s arm to another robot and be rewarded with gold-level items.

The game is also adding a “mark all as seen” button so that you don’t have to click into each collectible item in your inventory to get rid of the red dot. Also, Ultimate Accelerants can be triggered by pressing your Ultimate button, and if a party member leaves the lobby it will return everyone to the “not ready” state. These are some cool additions.

Source Engadget

