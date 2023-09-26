Another look at the new watchOS 10 software (Video)

Apple recently released their new watchOS 10 software update, they also launched their new Apple Watch Series 9 and their Apple Watch Ultra 2 along with their new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 pro handsets.

Now we get to have another look at some of the new features that have been released in the watchOS 10 software update in a new video from Kyle Erickson, let’s find out more details about the new Apple Watch software.

As we can see from the video there are some great new features for the Apple Watch in the watchOS 10 software update, this includes a range of design changes, updates to existing apps, and much more.

One of the most noticeable changes in WatchOS 10 is the revamped user interface. The update aims to make the UI visually more appealing and user-friendly. This is not just a cosmetic change; it’s a strategic move to enhance the overall user experience, aligning it more closely with iOS 17 for a cohesive feel across Apple’s ecosystem.

WatchOS 10 introduces a feature that learns from your daily usage patterns to optimize battery health. It controls the charge limit based on your habits, ensuring that your device’s battery lifespan is extended.

Watch faces are the first thing you see when you glance at your Apple Watch, and WatchOS 10 doesn’t disappoint in this department. The update introduces new watch faces like Nike and Snoopy. For those who own the Apple Watch Ultra, there’s an exclusive modular Ultra watch face to make your device stand out.

New health features include tracking outdoor time to help prevent myopia and a “State of Mind” feature in the mindfulness app for mood tracking. These additions aim to make the Apple Watch an even more valuable tool for monitoring your well-being. For cyclists and hikers, WatchOS 10 brings specific updates like advanced cycling metrics and elevation alerts. These features aim to provide a more comprehensive workout tracking experience.

Gone are the days of scrolling through apps in a hexagonal pattern. WatchOS 10 changes the app screen to a vertical scroll, making it easier to navigate through your apps. If you prefer a more organized view, you can also switch to a list view.

The Maps and Compass apps have been overhauled to show topographic maps with trails and elevation. However, it’s worth noting that this feature is currently limited to users in the United States.

WatchOS 10 is not just an update; it’s a significant upgrade that brings a host of new features and improvements. From its visually appealing UI to its advanced health and fitness tracking capabilities, WatchOS 10 aims to make the Apple Watch an indispensable part of your daily life. You can install the update on your Apple Watch from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

