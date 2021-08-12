Animal Shelter Uses Tinder To Help Animals Find New Homes

If you don’t know, Tinder is a dating app whose swipe-left and swipe-right feature has made its way into pop culture. It is one of the more popular dating platforms right now. But could Tinder be used for things other than dating? Why not? An animal shelter in Germany is using it to find new homes for the animals.

The Munich Animal Welfare Association recently decided to use Tinder as a platform to help them bring awareness to the animals that they foster. They created profiles for their sheltered animals and put them on Tinder, using an advertising agency to help them get some professional headshots for 15 cats and dogs.

Jillian Moss who works at the shelter said, “The response is insane. It’s exploding everywhere.” Benjamin Beilke, who works on Tinder’s communications team, added, “We hope that these animals really find a new partner, a ‘purrfect match’ in the long term and not just for a few weeks.”

It is a fun idea to help bring awareness to these animal’s needs. It reminds people that their local shelter could have a lot of animals who are simply looking for a loving home as well. I bet this leads to an animal tinder app.

Source Ubergizmo

