Animal Crossing: New Horizons to offer island terraforming

Nintendo just had its latest Nintendo Direct stream, which talked about the features and gameplay of the upcoming Switch game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There are lots of new elements to be excited about, but a few stand out. This latest entry in the series will take a big step forward and fans should love it.

The biggest change to the Animal Crossing formula is the ability to modify your island. Once you get maintenance and construction permits, you can add bridges and slopes, pave roads and even reroute rivers or demolish cliffs. You have God-like powers.

Party Play allows up to eight people to live on a single island. You can invite friends to live on your island or have family members who share your Switch console move in. With Party Play, up to four villagers can explore at once. You’ll have to choose a leader, who will decide where everyone can go since you can’t wander away and explore on your own while in this mode. All the items you and your crew find go to a locker at the Resident Services building, so you can decide who takes home what. That’s pretty cool if you ask me.

Source Engadget

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals