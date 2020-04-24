Animal Crossing: New Horizons Sells 5 Million Digital Copies In March 2020

Nintendo may be benefiting from the coronavirus pandemic. Since people are being forced to stay home to self-isolate due to the virus, many are looking for alternative forms of entertainment, such as games on the Nintendo Switch.

And at least one game for the Switch is doing extremely well and that would be the recently-released Animal Crossing: New Horizons title. According to a report from SuperData, the game has managed to sell 5 million digital copies in the month of March 2020.

This has broken some records for being the highest monthly digital sale for a console game, a record that was previously held by Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. It also seems that the game has sold more copies than Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Pokemon Sword and Shield put together. That’s pretty big.

Animal Crossing has always been popular, but with the world under lockdown, it is even more popular. Nintendo also appears to be selling a lot of Switch units to the point where many retailers are sold out of the console. So it is a very good time for Nintendo, and probably for all of the game consoles. People need to escape and games are a good way.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals