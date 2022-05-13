Android TV’s next update to improve picture-in-picture

Google isn’t just about on Android phones and tablets at I/O 2022. The company has also detailed updates for Android 13 on TV, including one for living room multitaskers. Along with already announced plans to support casting from Android to Google TV, Google has also revealed that Android TV will expand picture-in-picture viewing to show group call videos, add a docked mode, and prevent chats from hiding content in other apps. All very useful.

That last means that you could catch up with family on a camera-equipped TV without blocking your web browser. The upcoming Android TV release will also support different keyboard layouts. That could be great for game developers who need to map input to non-QWERTY physical keyboards for instance. We can also expect some performance as well as quality boosts thanks to improved audio routing and HDMI responses.

Developers can get Android 13 TV beta 2 today for either Google’s ADT-3 kit or a computer-based emulator. We will most likely have to wait until later in the year for the finished Android TV update to arrive though. As with Android 13 on mobile devices, this isn’t a very major overhaul, but more of a refinement to help keep up with the times.

