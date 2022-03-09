Android to let you archive apps to save space

At some point, many of us have had to uninstall apps to free up space on our phones. It’s become less of an issue in recent years with the introduction of devices that start with 64GB and 128GB of internal space, but not everyone can upgrade the storage on their phone. Deleting apps on your Android device to free up space may become a thing of the past soon with this news.

Google announced that it’s working on a new feature that will reduce the space that some apps take up by almost 60 percent. Your personal data won’t be affected. The feature is called app archiving and will launch later this year. Instead of uninstalling an app completely, it temporarily removes some parts of it and generates a new type of Android Package known as an archived APK. That package preserves your data until you restore the app to its former state.

“Once launched, archiving will deliver great benefits to both users and developers. Instead of uninstalling an app, users would be able to ‘archive’ it – free up space temporarily and be able to re-activate the app quickly and easily,” the company said. “Developers can benefit from fewer uninstalls and substantially lower friction to pick back up with their favorite apps.”

Google has begun making archived APKs available to developers ahead of the feature’s consumer release. If you own a fairly recent and high-end device like the Galaxy S22, you probably won’t get much use out of app archiving, but the feature could be great for those with low-end devices.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Pexels

