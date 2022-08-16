An Avatar mobile game is headed to Android and iOS in August

After selling its Western studios and most of its biggest IPs, like Tomb Raider and Deus Ex, Square Enix has announced plans to invest in NFTs. The Japanese company is also trying to use big franchises like Nickelodeon’s Avatar. Square Enix London announced a mobile game called Avatar Generations, which is a turn-based RPG adventure set in the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe. The game goes into soft launch in select territories this month and will be a free-to-play model.

The official website says that players will “embark on a globetrotting quest to fulfil Aang’s destiny with all your favorite characters and companions including Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Momo in this tactical RPG!”

Aside from those details, we do not know much at all right now. We know that Avatar Generations will feature squad-based battles and unique adventure sequences. The game will include deep upgrade and party customization features for the heroes you will recruit throughout your adventures.

Square Enix confirmed that the game will enter soft launch in Canada, Denmark, South Africa and Sweden for Android and iOS devices. Access will expand to additional territories in the months to follow if you are interested. We should know more soon.

Source and Image Credit Phone Arena

