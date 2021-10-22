Among Us to hit Xbox and PlayStation on December 14th

Innersloth has been promising for months that it will bring Among Us to Xbox and PlayStation this year. And now we know that the social deduction game is coming to PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on December 14th.

Just like the PC version, Among Us will be included with Xbox Game Pass on consoles. Those on PlayStation will get an exclusive Ratchet & Clank cosmetic at a later time. And yes, Among Us has crossplay support, so you’ll be able to play with friends across PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile.

Innersloth also unveiled details about the physical editions of Among Us for PlayStation, Xbox and Switch. There are several versions. Along with the base game and all of the DLC, the $30 Crewmate Edition also includes a poster of the Skeld map, stickers and a holographic card. That version will hit Europe on December 14, Japan and South Korea two days later, and then the US, Canada and Latin America on January 11th.

The $50 Impostor Edition gives you the same gear as the Crewmate package, along with a special purple crewmate plush, a cool enamel pin and a lanyard. The $90 Ejected Edition comes with even more treats, including a steelbook case, a beanie and a fleece blanket. Both of those editions will ship in spring of 2022 if you want that version.

Source Engadget

