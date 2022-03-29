Among Us is back online after a DDoS attack

After a weekend of connection issues, Among Us is now back online. “Ok servers look stable and good now!” developer Innersloth tweeted on Monday. “Hopefully the sabotages don’t come back – will keep u updated if anything changes.”

For a lot of the weekend, Among Us players in North America and Europe could not connect to the game’s servers to play the title. When the connection issues first began, Innersloth blamed the problem on a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack. According to the game’s official Twitter account, the attack began late Friday, and it seemed like it took most of the weekend for Innersloth’s small team to address the serious situation. But at least they did it.

“Can’t believe I’m working on a Saturday right now, I was supposed to go and get a croissant,” the studio said in one poignant but lighthearted tweet.

After the game’s rise in popularity at the start of the pandemic, Among Us has had its share of disruptive attacks. Before this weekend’s attack, the most serious incident involved a hacker who targeted the game with a spam campaign that may have affected as many as 5 million players at the time. At least the developer works hard behind the scenes.

Source Engadget

Image Credit Innersloth

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals