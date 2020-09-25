Among Us developers cancel sequel

Back in 2018, Innersloth released Among Us, a simple Mafia-style party game that requires teamwork, but one of the players as an imposter whose job is to undermine the group’s efforts. Until about August of this year it hadn’t had much attention, but then the game suddenly exploded in popularity thanks to Twitch players featuring it constantly and drawing more attention to it, and it got crossplay for iOS and Android that let people easily join in the games, which also helped.

So it was just a month ago when the developers announced Among Us 2, noting that “It’s been crazy to see how much more popular Among Us could be than we ever imagined.” Now, the folks at Innersloth have changed their mind. Strong support for their $5 game has pushed the developers to cancel the sequel “and instead put all our focus into improving Among Us 1.”

All of the content they’d planned for Among Us 2 will be released, but for the existing game. The team is focused on dealing with server issues, adding colorblind support, a proper friends/account system, and a new stage. It is good to see a developer care about a game so much that they cancel a sequel.

Source Engadget

