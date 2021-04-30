Among Us Announced For PS4 And PS5

Back in 2020 during the peak of the pandemic, many people started playing an indie game called Among Us. In the game “killers” are hiding in plain sight on board a spaceship and players have to go about completing tasks while trying to figure out who the killers are.

It was a smashing success and the good news for fans is that if you own a PS4 or PS5, the developers have announced that the game will be making its way onto both consoles later this year. Among Us actually launched back in 2018 and was initially available on mobile and PC devices, but it was in 2020 that the game really took off. It helped that even politicians got in on the act.

The game has now expanded to other platforms like the Nintendo Switch and has also been announced for the Xbox Series X and Series S later this year. The PS4 and PS5 versions will have crossplay so you’ll be able to play with non-PS gamers as well. It will also has an exclusive Ratchet & Clank skin, hat, and pet.

There is no word on a specific a release date for the game just yet, but we’ll keep you posted.

Source Ubergizmo

