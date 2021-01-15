Americans Spend More Time Using Apps Than Watching Live TV

Our smartphones are more like computers. They can be used to go online, play games, chat, work, study, and watch TV, so it’s really not surprising to learn that according to App Annie’s State of Mobile report, Americans now spend more time using apps than they do watching live TV.

When there were no smartphones and the internet was slow, TV was still king. However, the study now suggests that thanks to smartphones, a lot of us have found new ways of keeping ourselves entertained, mostly through the use of apps.

The study found that the average American spends about 3.7 hours watching live TV per day, but spends 4 hours on their mobile device. The US is not alone in this change as the study has also revealed similar trends emerging across other countries around the world.

Also, this is not exclusive to an age group. We might assume that the younger generation might be the ones more fixated on their phones than TV, but the study claims that this is applied across various generation groups, like Gen Z, millennials, and Gen X/Baby Boomers. Everyone is spending more time on apps compared to watching live TV these days. It will only increase.

Source Ubergizmo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals