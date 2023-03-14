DFI PCSF51 AMD Ryzen R2000 mini PC

DFI has this week introduced a new high-performance AMD Ryzen R2000 mini PC specifically created for industrial applications and offering advanced graphics processing and computing capabilities in a miniature form factor. Available in options equipped with either four or 8 GB of single channel DDR4 memory together with eMMC storage capacities of up to 128G. The mini PC is ideal for applications such as machine learning, Industrial automation, in-vehicle infotainment and more say the engineers at DFI.

AMD Ryzen R2000 mini PC

“By leveraging the latest AMD Ryzen Embedded R2000 Processor, we have achieved many advantages for the tiny yet powerful PCSF51,” said DFI President Alexander Su. “We have a positive outlook for future Industrial Pi innovations.” Compared to its previous generation GHF51 with the AMD Ryzen R1000 Processor, the latest R2000 processor built into the PCSF51 delivers upgraded performance with double the max CPU core count, scalability up to four CPU cores and eight threads, and a 50% increase in CPU power.

Graphics performance is boosted by 15% with up to eight graphic compute units. The design of the PCSF51 has also been enhanced from the previous GHF51, with an easier-to-use on board power/reset and HDMI, in addition to a thinner thermal module. With rich multimedia capabilities, it can support ultra-high-resolution displays in 4K resolution.”

“The PCSF51 offers exceptional scalability with various robust expansion ports to accommodate a wide range of I/O interfaces including HDMI, USB 3.1, and Gigabit Ethernet connectivity. Its CPU provides a choice of 4 GB or 8 GB of single channel DDR4 memory down and eMMC storage capacities of up to 128 GB.

Exceptional graphics processing and computing horsepower combined with low power consumption and low thermal design power make the compact PCSF51 ideal for mission-critical applications or space-limited applications including machine learning, in-vehicle infotainment, and industrial automation. DFI’s next generation Industrial Pi is the improved successor of Pi SBC that meets the needs of Industrial IoT with greater performance and durability and opens up new application possibilities.DFI”

Source : DFI





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals